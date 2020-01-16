High School Hoops Roundup: 1/14

???back here in the 2-6-0, big time high school basketball matchup at blackhawk as caleb furst and the braves host luke goode and homestead..???matt painter, tom izzo, roy williams all in the house for this one..

And the guys they came to see showed out... third quarter, strong take from goode..

And-one..

Team-high 19 points on the night for him..???but on the other end, his a-a-u teammate has an answer... furst spinning away from the double team and slamming with two... caleb led all scorers with 25... but blackhawk was down 13 after that dunk..

???sparty pretty much controlled this one throughout... fourth quarter, zak krueger helps put it away..

???as homestead handles business on the road, 69-55..

Next stop comes down on winchester road..

3a's sixth ranked norwell paying the wayne generals a visit...both teams trading buckets early second quarter... lleyton bailey with three of his 14 puts the knights up two... other end... isaac fowlkes gives the generals the lead right back..

Three ball puts wayne back up one...but then norwell started to pull away from there... luke mcbride the nice move to get inside for two of his 15 on the night..

Knights up six...then... will geiger... another bucket down low... 11 of his game high 20 coming in the first half... norwell up nine at recess... they cruise from there... 68-45 the final.... ???we head to woodlan... ac- ac tournament officially underway... warriors hosting the jay county patriots in first round action.???and a good start for the visitors from portland in this one... first quarter, ethan dirksen drains the open three... jay county jumps out to an early 9-3 lead...???but woodlan answers with a run of their own... they leave aiden bayman... he burries the triple... deficit cut in half..

???and then moments later, three is nice... but four is better... joe reidy knocks down the long ball... plus the foul..

Woodlan takes the lead..

???they'd roll from there... 59-38..

???staying at woodlan... same matchup on the girls side... the top two teams in the ac-ac standings meeting up in woodburn tonight..???and it's a good game when we pick it up late third quarter... renna schweiterman showing off the sweet stroke... the freshman knocks down the triple to put the patriots down by three...???but the rest of the quarter belonged to addie bayman... blows right around her defender on her way to the cup... that extends the lead to seven..???and then just moments later... bayman can score it at the bucket... and she can score it from distance too.... beats the third quarter buzzer with a 35-footer..

Team-high 16 on the night for bayman..???as the warriors pull away late, 36-25 the final..

So here is a look at friday's semifinal schedule for the acac tourney...southern wells boys and girls will be at adams central..

Girls tip at 6..

Boys right after...woodlan boys and girls will be at south adams..

Girls will play bluffton at 6...the boys will take on the starfires immediately after... next stop takes us to garrett..

Round one of the necc tourney..

The railroaders hosting west noble...second quarter was the lilly mast and bailey kelham show..

Mast hits the wide open trey...then... you'll see her get the kind roll... game high 23 from the charger senior..

Part of an 11-oh run to start the quarter... west noble up nine...back come kelham and garrett..

Bailey hits the wide open corner trey... cuts the deficit down to six...then... other side of the court... same result... she led the railroaders with 20... bailey and lilly account for all 17 points in the quarter... garrett down three at half..

But they take care of business after the break...railroaders win and advance..

45-37 the final.... here's a look at wednesday's girls schedule..

Garrett will face central noble at west noble... busco at angola..

Lakeland faces fairfield at westview..

Fremont at prairie heights..

6 p-m tips for those...on the boys side..

Central noble will be at west noble..

Busco at angola... fairfield at westview... fremont at prarie heights..those will all follow immediately after the girls..

Final stop takes us to the southwest side... 15-1 homestead hosting 12-4 northfield...sparty jumped out to the big lead early... rylie parker with three of her 19 on the night... homestead starts on a 7-oh run...the norse would get on the board thanks to an addy rosen pull up j... she had 10... but much like most games this year..

It was a whole lot of homestead... sydney graber in transition..

The future central michigan chippewa finishing with 15... then... graber... the feed inside to ayanna patterson..

Give the talented sophomore the hoop and harm... she led everyone with 21 on the night...spartans cruise to the 77-41