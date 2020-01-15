Trending: Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:29s - Published Trending: Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2020 inductees includes Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., and The Doobie Brothers.

