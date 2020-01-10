Global  

'The moment of crisis has come' - naturalist Attenborough on climate change

&quot;The longer we leave it, the more difficult is it going to be to solve the problems,&quot; British naturalist David Attenborough said in an interview with the BBC on January 3.
Sir David Attenborough warns of climate 'crisis moment'

We're at a pivotal point in efforts to tackle climate change, the naturalist and broadcaster warns.
