Government Accountability Office: White House Violated The Law By Withholding Aid To Ukraine

Government Accountability Office: White House Violated The Law By Withholding Aid To UkraineThe Government Accountability Office issued a notable report Thursday.
White House broke the law by freezing Ukraine aid, says U.S. govt watchdog

U.S. Government Accountability Office says, 'Faithful execution of the law does not permit the...
Haaretz - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesDenver PostReutersPoliticoThe Age


Watchdog Says Trump Administration Broke Law in Withholding Ukraine Aid

The Government Accountability Office said blocking the military assistance violated a law that limits...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersFOXNews.comThe Age



Asaranger

Asa @annieclark25 @JohnCornyn @SenatorCollins The US Government Accountability Office concludes that Trump violated law… https://t.co/YPdFgTCswY 3 seconds ago

purnimabarve

Purnima Barve RT @MikeLevinCA: This is a big deal. The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office says the Trump Administration broke the law by withh… 4 seconds ago

SunnyBlondie

Bren Holiday RT @politico: BREAKING: The White House budget office violated the law when it froze U.S. military aid to Ukraine, the Government Accountab… 5 seconds ago

NickFury2020

Nick Fury 2020💥 RT @1IronMan2020: OK, Republicans. You want to keep insisting Trump didn't commit a crime? The Government Accountability Office, a nonpar… 14 seconds ago

votematters2020

[email protected] RT @politico: Speaker Pelosi read excerpts of the Government Accountability Office's new report that concluded the White House budget offic… 15 seconds ago

RandallCMorris

Randall Morris RT @MorningEdition: The Government Accountability Office found the hold violated the 1974 Impoundment Control Act. It is illegal to withh… 18 seconds ago

karenzach

GreatLifeAlready RT @RepCohen: The Government Accountability Office ruled that, by withholding aid to #Ukraine for an unauthorized purpose, the White House… 26 seconds ago

FartWhet

Stable WhetPfart🍑🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🆘 RT @Asaranger: @SenMikeLee The US Government Accountability Office concludes that Trump violated law when he withheld congressionally appro… 30 seconds ago


Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what? [Video]Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what?

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office. According to CNN, the House of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published

How Trump's Handling His Day Of Impeachment [Video]How Trump's Handling His Day Of Impeachment

House Democrats proceeded to impeach US President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday. It's only the third time in American history that the president has been impeached. According to Politico, Trump allies..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published

