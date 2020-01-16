Global  

This Day in History: The Persian Gulf War Begins

This Day in History: The Persian Gulf War Begins January 16, 1991 The UN midnight deadline for the Iraqi withdrawal from Kuwait expired, leading to the commencement of Operation Desert Storm.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m.

EST, aircraft from the U.S.-led military coalition pounded targets in and around Baghdad.

During the next six weeks, the allied force engaged in a massive air war against Iraq’s military and civil infrastructure.

On February 24, a massive coalition ground offensive began, quickly overwhelming Iraq’s outdated and poorly supplied armed forces.

On February 28, President George H.W.

Bush declared a cease-fire.

125 American and an estimated 20,000 Iraqi soldiers were killed in the Persian Gulf War.
