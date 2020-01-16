Pelosi to Cheddar: Facebook Intends ‘To be Accomplices’ in Misleading Americans: ‘Their Behavior Is Shameful’ now < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:32s - Published Pelosi to Cheddar: Facebook Intends ‘To be Accomplices’ in Misleading Americans: ‘Their Behavior Is Shameful’ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Facebook’s behavior “shameful” during her weekly press conference Thursday. 0

