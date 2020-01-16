Great Western Railway train makes emergency stop after passenger injured when wave smashes windows

A passenger has been injured on a Great Western Railways train during an incident at Dawlish on Devon's south coast in southwest England.

GWR's 10:57 service from Exmouth to Paignton, in Devon, was damaged as it travelled along the coast.

Video captured at 11:52 on Thursday (January 16) shows the service coming to a standstill before continuing on its way, with huge waves crashing over the seawall and onto the train.

The owner of the footage told Newsflare: "Huge wave smashes train windows.

Here's the train that had the windows smashed by a huge wave.

As you can see it stops for a few minutes to so they can help the passengers." Local publisher Devon Live quoted Twitter user Gill Garratt as saying: "Hope the people injured by the wave breaking the train window at Dawlish are okay.

Two other trains stuck & our train abandoned at Newton Abbot.

Well done GWR for swift organisation of replacement buses." "Huge wave smashes to moving train and breaks window passing through Dawlish, several passengers injured.

Two trains stuck and ours is abandoned at Newton Abbot." A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to Dawlish station at 12:00 today following reports that a wave had smashed a train window.

"One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries."