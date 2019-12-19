Child Cries Tears of Joy over Gaming Console for Christmas

Occurred on December 25, 2019 / Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA Info from Licensor: "Our son cried tears of joy opening the Switch Lite for Christmas."



