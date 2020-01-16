Global  

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Flyers vs.

Montreal Canadiens, 01/16/2020
PattersonKels

Kelsey Patterson RT @seanfarrell27: Kovalchuk scores twice in Canadiens win against Flyers Sent with @NHL https://t.co/mEMbmqTpZq 2 minutes ago

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Canadiens rebound from rough loss to soar past Flyers as Kovalchuk pots pair | CBC Sports https://t.co/qhrnBIcFgS 3 minutes ago

San31habs

Sandra Harvey RT @TSN_Sports: Kovalchuk, Price lead Canadiens past Flyers. MORE: https://t.co/GHziYrR51m https://t.co/dH1bWdM8C0 11 minutes ago

cbcDougDirks

Doug Dirks Montreal #Canadiens rebound from rough loss to soar past Philadelphia #Flyers as Ilya Kovalchuk pots pair on Thursd… https://t.co/J0VdYVlOLp 11 minutes ago

seanfarrell27

Sean Farrell Kovalchuk scores twice in Canadiens win against Flyers Sent with @NHL https://t.co/mEMbmqTpZq 13 minutes ago

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: Ilya Kovalchuk scored twice, including the first of two Canadiens goals in 11 seconds early in the second period, in a 4-1 w… 20 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Ilya Kovalchuk scored twice, including the first of two Canadiens goals in 11 seconds early in the second period, i… https://t.co/KellUIDEDE 21 minutes ago

puckooler

PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm Canadiens rebound from rough loss to soar past Flyers as Kovalchuk pots pair… https://t.co/K2o4Ov0B77 24 minutes ago


