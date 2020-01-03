Global  

Courts: Philadelphia Has Most Human Trafficking Cases In Pennsylvania From 2014 To 2018

Courts: Philadelphia Has Most Human Trafficking Cases In Pennsylvania From 2014 To 2018January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Courts: Philadelphia Has Most Human Trafficking Cases In Pennsylvania From 2014 To 2018

REPORTING IN SOUTH PHILADELPHIA,ALEXANDRIA HOFF, CBS3EYE-WITNESS NEWS.ALEX, THANK YOU FOR THAT.JANUARY IS NATIONAL HUMANTRAFFICKING AWARENESS MONTH, SOWE'D LIKE TO TAKE A MOMENT TOSHINE A LIGHT ON THIS ISSUE.ACCORDING TO THE COURTS, THEREHAVE BEEN 159 HUMAN TRAFFICKINGCASES IN PENNSYLVANIA BETWEEN2014 AND 2018.PHILADELPHIA HAS BY FAR THE MOSTCASES.28% OF THEM.BUCKS, DELAWARE AND MONTGOMERYCOUNTIES ARE ALSO AMONG THEHIGHEST.THERE IS A HOT LINE THAT YOU CAN




