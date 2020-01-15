Relationship Expert Tracy McMillan Talks Harry and Meghan's Move to Canada from the U.K.



Recent related videos from verified sources Charlie Hunnam Talks Royal Drama "The Gentlemen" co-stars Hugh Grant and Charlie Hunnam sit down with ET Canada's Sangita Patel in New York City, where Grant looks back at the success of "Notting Hill" and Hunnam reacts to Prince.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:15Published 10 hours ago Megxit: Meghan Makes First Public Appearance In Canada Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since announcing her and her husband's plan to leave the crown. \ According to CNN, Markel visited a women's center in Vancouver. Meghan.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 2 days ago