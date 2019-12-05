Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former West Lafayette football coach Ernie Beck dies at age 82

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Former West Lafayette football coach Ernie Beck dies at age 82Former West Lafayette football coach Ernie Beck passed away Wednesday afternoon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Former West Lafayette football coach Ernie Beck dies at age 82

Sad news to pass along this evening..

Former west lafayette head football coach ernie beck has died.

A 19-55 graduate of west lafayette..

Beck coached the red devils to two state championship appearances.

He was inducted into the indiana football coaches association hall of fame in 2000.

Beck was 84.

Former purdue basketball standout carl mcnulty also passed away today.

Mcnulty was an




You Might Like


Tweets about this

karenhoosier

Karen Crowe RT @carmin_jc: Former West Lafayette football coach Ernie Beck passed away Wednesday afternoon. Those close to Beck talked to @samueltking… 1 day ago

carmin_jc

mike carmin Former West Lafayette football coach Ernie Beck passed away Wednesday afternoon. Those close to Beck talked to… https://t.co/ioK8qs3j7d 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former MSU football coach & trustee George Perles dies at the age of 85 [Video]Former MSU football coach & trustee George Perles dies at the age of 85

Former Michigan State University football coach and trustee George Perles has died at the age of 85, 7 Action News has confirmed.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published

95-year-old former West Lafayette coach to be inducted into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame [Video]95-year-old former West Lafayette coach to be inducted into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

95-year-old former West Lafayette coach to be inducted into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

Credit: WLFIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.