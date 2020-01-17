Crab Fishermen Survive Harrowing Capsize off Oregon Coast

Occurred on January 14, 2020 / Charleston, Oregon, USA Info from Licensor: "Commercial crabbers returning from the ocean capsize and remain trapped inside vessel for three hours.

They were only a mile from the harbor and had an hour longer to live.

The heroic efforts of local volunteer firefighters saved all three, and we have it all recorded."