Jessie J seems 'happy' after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published Jessie J seems 'happy' after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum Jessie J seems "very happy" after being spotted with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum over the weekend.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Jessie J seems 'very happy' after being spotted with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum - #JessieJOffici… 5 days ago BMX Entertainment C Jessie J seems 'very happy' after being spotted with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum 6 days ago SWIFT STEAM MEDIA Jessie J seems 'very happy' after being spotted with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum https://t.co/zavX96idd9 https://t.co/qVNal40lqm 6 days ago CINEMANEW24.COM Jessie J seems ‘very happy’ after being spotted with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum – Music News… https://t.co/LAj3oRdkUH 6 days ago Galih Sebastian Jessie J seems 'very happy' after being spotted with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum The couple called time on their re… https://t.co/eMTdHxaiY4 6 days ago Echoingwalls Music Jessie J seems 'very happy' after being spotted with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum - The couple called time on their… https://t.co/wsuFd9L2CU 6 days ago Music news From Music News - Jessie J seems 'very happy' after being spotted with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum https://t.co/56j172zKPo #musicnews 6 days ago Bambi Bissen Jessie J seems 'very happy' after being spotted with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum https://t.co/sXYk3vixF2 6 days ago