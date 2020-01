Moneywatch: States Sue Trump Over Plan To Cut Food Stamp Benefits

More than a dozen states are suing the Trump Administration over the plan.



Recent related videos from verified sources Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg plan to air a 60-second television commercial during the Super Bowl. According to Reuters, the ad shows how devoted they are to use large resources to reach.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 1 week ago FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors. Dessert, fruit and mint-flavored e-cigarette cartridges are expected to be included in the forthcoming ban, approved by the Trump administration. Tobacco.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:10Published 2 weeks ago