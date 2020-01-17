Pep admires Hodgson's management passion 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:36s - Published Pep admires Hodgson's management passion Pep Guardiola admires 72-year-old Roy Hodgson's continued passion for the game ahead of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this