Ukrainian PM offers to quit after tape suggests he criticized president

Ukrainian PM offers to quit after tape suggests he criticized president

Ukrainian PM offers to quit after tape suggests he criticized president

Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted his resignation on Friday after an audio leaked suggesting he had criticized President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Freddy Tennyson reports.
Ukrainian PM offers to quit after tape suggests he criticized president

Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has tendered his resignation after a recording leaked in which he seemed to criticize the President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

But when contacted by Reuters, Honcharuk appeared to suggest he might be staying in his job after all.

Circulated online, audio featuring a man believed to be the prime minister discussing the president's alleged lack of economic knowledge has thrown Honcharuk's position into doubt.

President Zelenskiy is a former comedian who had no political experience when he swept to power last year.

He's also been at the center of U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment, stemming from the accusation that Trump improperly used his office to pressure Zelenskiy to investigate U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The prime minister said on Friday (January 17) that the recording had been doctored but he refused to say whether his resignation letter was a test of the president's trust in him.



