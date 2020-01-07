Anderson Cooper Roasts GOP Senator For Smearing Reporter

The CNN host went after Sen.



Recent related videos from verified sources Irwin Family Helping to Save Animals in Danger After Australia Wildfires Irwin Family Helping to Save Animals in Danger After Australia Wildfires. Terri and Robert Irwin, Steve Irwin's widow and son, spoke to Anderson Cooper on Monday. about the work they are doing to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:41Published 1 week ago Anderson Cooper Fights Back CNN’s Anderson Cooper hit back at White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham for her continuing failure to hold a press briefing. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:02Published 1 week ago