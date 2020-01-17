Global  

Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s
Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Crystal PalacePremier League match preview for Manchester City against Crystal Palace.
'We did it' - Pep Guardiola on Leicester, Liverpool and Premier League title race

'We did it' - Pep Guardiola on Leicester, Liverpool and Premier League title raceThe Manchester City boss was speaking ahead of his side's home clash with Crystal Palace
Leicester Mercury

Man City vs Crystal Palace live: Kick off time, predicted line ups, team news and latest score

Man City vs Crystal Palace live: Kick off time, predicted line ups, team news and latest scoreLive coverage of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League from the Etihad Stadium,...
Football.london


Hodgson: We showed great character [Video]Hodgson: We showed great character

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is proud of his side after they scored a late equaliser to earn a draw against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:53

Pep: We tried everything to win [Video]Pep: We tried everything to win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that his side tried everything possible to try and open up Crystal Palace but luck wasn't on their side in their 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:13

