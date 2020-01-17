Global  

Fans Offended by Eminem's Ariana Grande Lyric About Manchester Arena Bombing

Fans Offended by Eminem's Ariana Grande Lyric About Manchester Arena Bombing Eminem's new album, 'Music To Be Murdered By,' is already sparking controversy.

The track, "Unaccommodating," contains lyrics that appear to joke about the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

23 people were killed in the terrorist attack that occurred during an Ariana Grande concert at the arena.

Eminem, on "Unaccommodating" Grande's fans have already responded on social media, with many saying they are "disgusted" by the lyrics.

Eminem released the surprise album on Friday morning.

Grande has yet to respond to the lyrics.
