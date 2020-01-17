Global  

BTS Releases Art Film With New Single 'Black Swan'

Video Credit: CBS2 LA
The art film features Slovenian dancers and members of the MN Dance Company.

Suzanne Marques reports.
Recent related news

BTS Drops New Song 'Black Swan' + Haunting Music Video

BTS has released their first new song of 2020! The new track “Black Swan” is one of the K-Pop...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by Clash, NPR


BTS' 'Black Swan' Art Film: MN Dance Company gives depth to this contemporary single of hit K-Pop boy band

New single from BTS titled 'Black Swan' Art Film is out and MN Dance Company perform in the music...
DNA - Published


kitkatkate0111

Kit Kat 👑💎 RT @modooborahae: “BTS, mostly known for upbeat songs, took a different path with "Black Swan," which takes a more serious look at the fear… 3 seconds ago

Army4everSx

jeon.k00kie⁷💜 RT @BTSBEINGBTSYT: "BTS, mostly known for upbeat songs, took a different path with "Black Swan," which takes a more serious look at the fea… 3 minutes ago


BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan' [Video]BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan'

BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan' The K-Pop superstars previously announced that they will be releasing their next album on Feb. 21. They've given fans a taste of what's to come with the new song...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories

BTS drop new single Black Swan [Video]BTS drop new single Black Swan

BTS have released 'Black Swan' from their hotly-anticipated fourth studio album 'Map of the Soul: 7'.

Credit: Bang Media

