Avalanche Slams Lake Tahoe Resort; Several People Missing

Avalanche Slams Lake Tahoe Resort; Several People Missing

Several people have been reported missing after an avalanche slammed into the Alpine Meadows ski area Friday.
Sheriff says several unaccounted for in Lake Tahoe avalanche

Crews were responding to an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort Friday and several people...
Seattle Times - Published

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort, sheriff says

Crews were responding to an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort Friday and several people...
Denver Post - Published


Karenepadillaa

KP RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING Several people missing after avalanche slams into Alpine Meadows ski area in Lake Tahoe https://t.co/66t9N8N2z1 https:… 4 hours ago

kimberlywolcott

Kimberly Wolcott Several victims unaccounted for after avalanche slams Alpine Meadows in Lake Tahoe https://t.co/jduXx693WU 12 hours ago

bellajean1981

Linda Lloyd One dead, one injured after avalanche slams into Lake Tahoe ski resort https://t.co/iDjLRAuZVZ 14 hours ago

atgiggleswick

Beverly RT @MetroUK: BREAKING: Several people missing after avalanche slams into Lake Tahoe Ski resort https://t.co/86MrxdM5oD 15 hours ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Avalanche Slams Lake Tahoe Resort; Several People Missing https://t.co/r3KObMt90E https://t.co/2DxgVmyGO7 15 hours ago

watsonwatsonmi1

michelle watson At least one dead, one injured after avalanche slams into Lake Tahoe ski resort https://t.co/EK97wQNsPd 15 hours ago


One Dead, One Seriously Injured Following Avalanche in Northern California [Video]One Dead, One Seriously Injured Following Avalanche in Northern California

One person was killed and another was seriously injured Friday following an avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:31Published

Skier Killed After Avalanche Strikes Alpine Meadows Resort Above Lake Tahoe [Video]Skier Killed After Avalanche Strikes Alpine Meadows Resort Above Lake Tahoe

An avalanche slammed into the Alpine Meadows ski area Friday, killing a 34-year-old skier and seriously injuring a second. Da Lin reports. (1-17-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:20Published

