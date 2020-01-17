Avalanche Slams Lake Tahoe Resort; Several People Missing 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:29s - Published Avalanche Slams Lake Tahoe Resort; Several People Missing Several people have been reported missing after an avalanche slammed into the Alpine Meadows ski area Friday.

Recent related news from verified sources Sheriff says several unaccounted for in Lake Tahoe avalanche Crews were responding to an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort Friday and several people...

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort, sheriff says Crews were responding to an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort Friday and several people...

