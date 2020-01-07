Global  

Supreme Court To Take Up Issue Of Electoral College And 'Faithless' Presidential Electors

Supreme Court To Take Up Issue Of Electoral College And 'Faithless' Presidential Electors

Supreme Court To Take Up Issue Of Electoral College And 'Faithless' Presidential Electors

The Supreme Court will consider a key case that could impact presidential elections.
Supreme Court will hear whether states may punish electoral college members who ignore popular vote results

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider whether states may punish or replace...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Reuters•Jerusalem Post


Supreme Court To Hear 'Faithless Electors' Case

At issues are state attempts to penalize electoral college delegates who fail to vote for the...
NPR - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com•Reuters•Jerusalem Post



US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case [Video]US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case

The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in Colorado’s “faithless electors” case , the court said Friday, after the state in October appealed a federal court ruling that said that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

This Day in History: First US Presidential Election [Video]This Day in History: First US Presidential Election

This Day in History: The First US Presidential Election. January 7, 1789. George Washington won the election and was sworn into office on April 30, 1789. Washington was elected through the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

