2 Boca Raton students from St. Andrew's School honored for work in computer science

Two Boca Raton students received a big honor Friday for their work in computer science.

Congressman Ted Deutch announced Michael Yang and Xiangcheng Ji are district winners for the Congressional App Challenge .

It's a coding competition to encourage students to use computer science skills.
