2 Boca Raton students from St. Andrew's School honored for work in computer science 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:57s - Published 2 Boca Raton students from St. Andrew's School honored for work in computer science Two Boca Raton students received a big honor Friday for their work in computer science. Congressman Ted Deutch announced Michael Yang and Xiangcheng Ji are district winners for the Congressional App Challenge . It's a coding competition to encourage students to use computer science skills.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Boca High 2 Boca students honored for work in computer science https://t.co/mG581UoARY 4 hours ago WPTV 2 Boca Raton students from St. Andrew's School honored for work in computer science https://t.co/qMVEswmwSR https://t.co/JmB2YOwPlI 9 hours ago