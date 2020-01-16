Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NBC's streaming service Peacock launching in April

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
NBC's streaming service Peacock launching in AprilNBC&apos;s Streaming Service Peacock Launching In April
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Quiz: Fake '30 Rock' TV show or new, real Peacock series?

NBC officially launches its streaming service Peacock in April, and until then we get to be treated...
Mashable - Published

Peacock Launch Date Announced! All the Subscription Details on NBC's Streaming Service

NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, will officially hatch on April 15, 2020 for Xfinity X1 and Flex...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBC's Streaming Service Peacock Launching In April [Video]NBC's Streaming Service Peacock Launching In April

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published

NBC to Unveil Its Streaming Service Peacock [Video]NBC to Unveil Its Streaming Service Peacock

NBC is unveiling its streaming service Peacock that is set to officially roll out in April.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.