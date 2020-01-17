Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Betty White's Birthday

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Betty White's BirthdayBetty White's Birthday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock's Adorable Betty White Birthday Tribute

We have a birthday in the house! To commemorate Betty White's 98th birthday, her The Proposal...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizUSATODAY.comBillboard.com


Happy 98th Birthday, Betty White! Watch 9 of Her All-Time Best TV Moments (Videos)

Happy 98th Birthday, Betty White! Watch 9 of Her All-Time Best TV Moments (Videos)Betty White is so beloved at this point that younger audiences who have never seen an episode of...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday Betty White! [Video]Happy Birthday Betty White!

Happy Birthday Betty White!

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published

Happy 98th Birthday, Betty White! [Video]Happy 98th Birthday, Betty White!

Last year, she credited her attitude for her lifetime of happiness, Jason DeRusha reports (1:12). WCCO This Morning - January 17, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.