Homestead's Hostetler signs with Huntington

Homestead's Hostetler signs with Huntington... it's signing day at homestead...spartan standout softball player megan hostetler signing with huntington to continue her career collegiately...in 19 games last year, hostetler hit .382 with 13 rbis, helping sparty to a 15-8 record and their fifth straight sectional title... megan plans to study film...





