Eminem Drops Another Surprise Album 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Eminem Drops Another Surprise Album 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Eminem Drops Another Surprise Album 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Eminem has done it again.

Roughly 17 months after shocking his fans with the unexpected Kamikaze album, the Detroit rap titan is back with another surprise album — Music To Be Murdered By.

