Rihanna And Billionaire Boyfriend Call It Quits

According to Extra, Rihanna and billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, both 31, have broken up.

The musician and Saudi Toyota heir kept their relationship private.

They were reportedly dating for three years.

In 2019, a source told US Weekly, "Rihanna and Hassan understand each other very well and their personalities mesh well together.

They’re both so different, but it works for them.” In 2018, Rihanna told Vogue, “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.” Romance rumors started swirling about Rihanna and Jameel after they were spotted vacationing together in Ibiza.
