ZZ Top are Texas Legends Who've Stayed Together for 50 Years

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members and Houston, Texas natives ZZ Top might not immediately come to mind when you think of country music, even if its members, guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard, and vocalist/bassist Dusty Hill look as country as it comes with those beards, but the legendary classic rock band -- or that little ol' band from Texas, as they call themselves -- is a lot more country than you think.

(They even performed their first concert together at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Beaumont, Texas.)