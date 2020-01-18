Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ZZ Top are Texas Legends Who've Stayed Together for 50 Years

ZZ Top are Texas Legends Who've Stayed Together for 50 Years

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
ZZ Top are Texas Legends Who've Stayed Together for 50 Years

ZZ Top are Texas Legends Who've Stayed Together for 50 Years

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members and Houston, Texas natives ZZ Top might not immediately come to mind when you think of country music, even if its members, guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard, and vocalist/bassist Dusty Hill look as country as it comes with those beards, but the legendary classic rock band -- or that little ol&apos; band from Texas, as they call themselves -- is a lot more country than you think.

(They even performed their first concert together at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Beaumont, Texas.)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.