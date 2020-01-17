Global  

Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album

Eminem has once again managed to unleash a surprise album on his fans called Music To Be Murdered By.

Much like 2018's Kamikaze, there was very little warning the project was on its way but nonetheless, the internet was set ablaze at midnight on Friday (January 17) when it popped up on streaming platforms.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

