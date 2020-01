WNY boy who died from complications from the flu, laid to rest

IN WESTERN NEWYORK.NEW YORK STATE ISNOW CONFIRMING ATHIRD PEDIATRIC FLURELATED DEATH.THIS TIME IN CENTRALNEW YORK.HEALTH OFFICIALS ARENOT ALLOWED TORELEASE ANY MOREINFORMNATIONBECAUSE OF PRIVACYLAWS.11-YEAR-OLD LUCACALANNI OF HAMBURGWAS THE SECONDCHILD TO DIE FROMTHE FLU HERE IN NEWYORK STATE.HIS DEATH HAS HITCLOSE TO HOME FORMANY HERE INWESTERN NEW YORK.HUNDREDS OFSUPPORTERSGATHERED OUTSIDETHE CHURCH AS THEYOUNG BOY WAS LAIDTO REST.HERE COMES THE SUN.LUCA CALANNI, A BOYWHO HAD A PASSIONFOR LIFE.HIS PASSIONSINCLUDED, HISFAVORITE BAND, THEBEATLES.PASSION WAS A THEMETHROUGHOUT HISFUNERAL.LUCA WASPASSIONATE ABOUTEVERYTHING IN LIFE.AND I MEANEVERYTHING.LUCA LOVED A GOODGAME OF MONOPOLY,CUDDLING HIS BABYSISTER.

PROTECTINGTALIA, OR TEACHINGHER HOW TO PLAYBASKETBALL ANDBEATING BELLA IN NHL.HIS MOTHER, ASHLEY,NOT THINKING ABOUTWHAT HAPPENED LASTSATURDAY, BUTTHINKING OF ALL THEGOOD TIMES SHE HADWITH HER SON.LUCA, GIVER OF LIGHT.HE CERTAINLY LIT UPTHE WORLD IN MOREWAYS THAN ONE.

FROMHIS BEAUTIFUL SMILE THIS CONTAGEOUSLAUGHTER AND HISSARCASTIC SENSE OFHUMOR.INSIDE THE CHURCH,OUTSIDE THECHURCH, LOVE FORLUCA WASEVERYWHERE.HIS LIFE WAS FAR TOOSHORT.

BUT HIS 11SHORT YEARS, WEREFILLED WITH LIFE.LUCA CALANNI'S NAMEWILL LIVE ON IN THEFORM OF AFOUNDATION SET UPIN HIS NAME.TWO TIM HORTONSLOCATIONS INHAMBURG ARE TRYINGTO HELP OUT... WITH ASPECIAL ORANGEDONUT THAT WILL BEON SALE TOMORROWTHROUGH NEXT WEEK.MONEY FROM THESALE OF THOSEDONUTS WILL GO TOTHE LUCA CALANNIFOUNDATION.ONE OF THE TIMHORTONS LOCATIONSTAKING PART IS ONLAKESHORE ROAD