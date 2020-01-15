Global  

Trump's Legal Team, Impeachment Managers Preview Case

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Trump's Legal Team, Impeachment Managers Preview Case

Trump's Legal Team, Impeachment Managers Preview Case

Less than 72 hours before the start of the impeachment trial, the president's new legal team and impeachment managers are previewing their case; Nikole Killion reports for CBS2.
Trump Legal Team Denies Impeachment Charges in First Official Response

In a six-page letter formally responding to the impeachment charges, President Trump’s lawyers...
NYTimes.com - Published


Pelosi Taps Diverse Team of Impeachment Managers With Legal Credentials

The group of Democratic lawmakers preparing to press the case against President Trump is about half...
NYTimes.com - Published



