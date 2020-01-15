Trump's Legal Team, Impeachment Managers Preview Case now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:11s - Published Trump's Legal Team, Impeachment Managers Preview Case Less than 72 hours before the start of the impeachment trial, the president's new legal team and impeachment managers are previewing their case; Nikole Killion reports for CBS2.

