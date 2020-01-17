Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Judge threatens to force PG&E to hire more tree trimmers

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Judge threatens to force PG&E to hire more tree trimmers

Judge threatens to force PG&E to hire more tree trimmers

A federal judge is threatening to force Pacific Gas & Electric to hire more tree trimmers to reduce the chances of its electrical grid igniting fires in Northern California.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Judge threatens to force PG&E to hire more tree trimmers

A federal judge is threatening to force pg&amp;e to hire more tree trimmers to reduce the chances of its electrical grid igniting fires.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live in butte county to give us more details.

Northern california is filled wth trees like this one behind me on honey run road.

Now a judge wants pg&amp;e to cut more down.

The associated press reports a federal judge on thursday said the utility has to take more precautions in tree trimming.

The utility acknowledged that at least 22- thousand trees could be a fire hazard.

Pg&amp;e claims that it's unrealistic to make sure*al* branches or leaves are a safe distance from transmission lines.

The judge then replied saying the utility has blamed some of its problems with not being able to find enough contractors.

The judge is*no* involved in pg&amp;e's bankruptcy case but is overseeing the utility - following a conviction for a natural gas explosion in 2010 in san bruno.### get a



Recent related news from verified sources

Judge threatens to force PG&E to hire more tree trimmers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday threatened to force Pacific Gas & Electric to hire...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MicheleKearney

Michele Kearney Michele Kearney's Snuffysmith's Blog: Judge threatens to force PG&E to hire more tree tr... https://t.co/OIc1WJUZjZ 11 hours ago

BioTrash8

Bio Trash RT @JoshHarder: This just seems like common sense. https://t.co/YBRMUu8ooi 13 hours ago

RealPhatsBlog

PhatzNewsRoom Judge threatens to force PG&E to hire more tree trimmers #Wildfires #California #LosAngeles #SantaClarita… https://t.co/2UKF6vgBLw 17 hours ago

crsfinance

Cameron Sebastian Judge threatens to force PG&E to hire more tree trimmers: https://t.co/jIlq23ZenE 22 hours ago

theDripline

Dripline.net Federal judge threatens to force PG&E to hire more line clearance trimmers https://t.co/7vQnrS65Di 1 day ago

JoshHarder

Josh Harder This just seems like common sense. https://t.co/YBRMUu8ooi 1 day ago

GVWire

GV Wire | News & Politics A federal judge threatened to force PG&E to hire more tree trimmers to reduce the chances of its electrical grid ig… https://t.co/jNo551fLaQ 1 day ago

KellyRek

Kelly Rek RT @kcranews: Judge threatens to force PG&E to hire more tree trimmers: https://t.co/MOGMQUIIus #KCRA 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.