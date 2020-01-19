Knucklebones Movie
Knucklebones Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When college student Neesa and a group of friends stumble across an ancient dice game their first instinct is to roll them bones.
Their second instinct is to run for their lives when the demon they summon starts killing them off one by one.
YEAR PRODUCED: 2016
RUNTIME: 85
FORMAT: HD
GENRE: Horror, Horror >> Slasher,
RATING: NR
DIRECTOR: Mitch Wilson
WRITER(s): Mitch Wilson
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER(s): Greg Homan, Judd Strecher, Bruce Agnich, Jason Duffy Klemm, Scott Hengemuhle
PRODUCER(s): Dirk Hagen
MAIN CAST: JULIN JEAN KATIE BOSACKI CAMERON D.
STEWART JUSTIN ARNOLD TAYLOR TIPPINS TOM YOUNG CARRIE HOLLAND MARY CATHERINE WELLS TOM ZEMBROD
COMPOSER/ORIGINAL MUSIC: Todd P.
Andrew
OTHER NOTABLE CONSTRIBUTORS: Creature Design by GOTCHA