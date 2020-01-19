Global  

Knucklebones Movie

Knucklebones Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When college student Neesa and a group of friends stumble across an ancient dice game their first instinct is to roll them bones.

Their second instinct is to run for their lives when the demon they summon starts killing them off one by one.

YEAR PRODUCED: 2016 RUNTIME: 85 FORMAT: HD GENRE: Horror, Horror >> Slasher, RATING: NR DIRECTOR: Mitch Wilson WRITER(s): Mitch Wilson EXECUTIVE PRODUCER(s): Greg Homan, Judd Strecher, Bruce Agnich, Jason Duffy Klemm, Scott Hengemuhle PRODUCER(s): Dirk Hagen MAIN CAST: JULIN JEAN KATIE BOSACKI CAMERON D.

STEWART JUSTIN ARNOLD TAYLOR TIPPINS TOM YOUNG CARRIE HOLLAND MARY CATHERINE WELLS TOM ZEMBROD COMPOSER/ORIGINAL MUSIC: Todd P.

Andrew OTHER NOTABLE CONSTRIBUTORS: Creature Design by GOTCHA
