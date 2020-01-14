Global  

Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated

Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated

Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated

Solemn ceremony at airport near Kyiv comes as Iran denies earlier reports it would send flight recorders to Ukraine.
Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash returned home

The bodies of the 11 Ukrainian citizens who died when a passenger plane was accidentally shot down by...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraKhaleej TimesSeattle TimesBBC NewsNewsyRIA Nov.The Age


Trudeau asks for help in dialogue with Iran in plane crash probe: Ukraine

Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau has asked for Ukraine's assistance in dialogue with Iran about...
Reuters India - Published


ArgusC

Argus Collingwood 🌊 RT @pameladubsky49: Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash returned home https://t.co/UaGm5PPheO 5 hours ago

pameladubsky49

Pamela Dubsky #BoycottNRA Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash returned home https://t.co/UaGm5PPheO 5 hours ago

MiddleEastMnt

Middle East Monitor Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash returned home https://t.co/dJZeiviyML 5 hours ago

BenBell86931876

Ben Bell RT @MessageFromLen: As the bodies of the Ukrainian victims of #PS752 arrive to the tears of their loved ones, Iran’s regime is more isolate… 7 hours ago

Omnipangolin

Luiz Henrique C RT @SoStarIranPost: Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash return home Iran appears to have backtracked on a previous promise to… 9 hours ago

davidjones720

David Jones Iran to keep black box from downed Ukrainian passenger jet as victims' bodies are returned home https://t.co/ULEAj5NTWW 11 hours ago

lwin_maung

Maung Lwin RT @VOANews: ▶️ Footage by the Ukrainian Presidential Office shows the remains of the Iran crash victims arriving in Kyiv, Sunday, January… 11 hours ago

MuslimsNo2Trump

Voice4Humanity The bodies of the 11 Ukrainian citizens who died when a passenger plane was accidentally shot down by Iran this mon… https://t.co/s7uoJtOk31 12 hours ago


Remains Of Ukrainians Killed In Iran Plane Crash Returned Home [Video]Remains Of Ukrainians Killed In Iran Plane Crash Returned Home

The victims&apos; remains arrived at Boryspil International Airport Sunday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

Iran To Send Black Box Of Plane It Shot Down To Ukraine [Video]Iran To Send Black Box Of Plane It Shot Down To Ukraine

Iran initially denied shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines plane, this month. 176 people were killed. However, it admitted a week ago that its military had mistakenly downed the aircraft...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

