Courteney Cox Reacts To Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Holding Hands

Courteney Cox Reacts To Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Holding Hands

Courteney Cox Reacts To Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Holding Hands

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston are seen holding hands at the SAG Awards and Courteney Cox reacts.

Angelina Jolie fans slam the Brad & Jennifer romance.

Plus, Jennifer Lopez & Shakira are reportedly feuding weeks before their Super Bowl Half Time show.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is having a blast with on-again flame Younes Bendjima, but she’s just not ready yet to settle down with the 26-year-old model.

There’s something holding her back from making things official, a source close to the Poosh founder tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY: “his age and his maturity level.” With a nearly 15-year age gap between them, “it’s a big reason it didn’t work out before,” the source divulged.

“[Kourtney] knows that problem is still there.

She just doesn’t know if being with someone so young is right for her.” That doesn’t mean she’s going to stop seeing Younes, though, the source added!

Read More: https://hollywoodlife.com/2020/01/20/... Starring Ali Stagnitta @alistagnitta Written & Edited By Nicolas Gonzalez @nictack Music & Photos provided by Shutterstock Footage provided by Celebrity Footage CONNECT WITH HOLLYWOODLIFE Web: http://hollywoodlife.com Facebook: http://bit.ly/HollywoodLifeFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/HollywoodLifeTwitter Instagram: http://bit.ly/HollywoodLifeInstagram Pinterest: http://bit.ly/HollywoodLifePinterest Newsletter: http://bit.ly/HollywoodLifeNewsletters ABOUT HOLLYWOODLIFE We bring you the latest celebrity news about Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Kardashians, and much more, every day.
