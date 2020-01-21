A Christmas Winter Song Movie - Ashanti, Stan Shaw, Sashani Nichole

A Christmas Winter Song Movie - Official Trailer - MarVista Entertainment -A woman strikes up a friendship with a homeless man and, through music, the two help each other reconcile with their families just in time for Christmas.

Plot synopsis: In the spirit of the holiday season, Clio (Ashanti) befriends Fred (Stan Shaw), a homeless musician, and welcomes him into her shop to perform for the customers.

Besides their love of performing, Clio and Fred also have their share of family struggles in common.

For Clio, she must grapple with the death of her father and whether she wants to have children.

For Fred, a reunion with his daughter Mia (Sashani Nichole) is just what he needs to give him hope in his life.

Together with the power of music, the two find the strength to overcome their hardships.

Cast: Ashanti, Stan Shaw, Sashani Nichole