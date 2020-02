Shaheen Bagh women protesters sent notice to BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya | Oneindia News

BJP IT CELL CHIEF AMIT MALWIYA HAS COURTED TROUBLE OVER A VIRAL VIDEO WHICH CLAIMED THAT THE WOMEN, WHO WERE PROTESTING AGAINST THE CAA at DELHI'S SHAHEEN BAGH, WERE PAID RS 500 PER DAY.

ENRAGED BY ALLEGATION, THE WOMEN AT SHAHEEN BAGH HAVE SENT A DEFAMATION NOTICE TO BJP IT CELL CHIEF AMIT MALVIYA.

THE LEGAL NOTICE HAS DEMANDED AN APOLOGY AND RS 1 CRORE IN DAMAGES FROM THE BJP LEADER.

THE TWO PROTESTERS NAFISA BANO OF ZAKIR NAGAR AND SHAHZAD FATMA OF SHAHEEN BAGH HAVE SENT THE NOTICE.

THEY HAVE ALLEGED THAT SINCE AMIT MALVIYA IS A MEMBER OF THE BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY THEREFORE HE HAS A VESTED INTEREST IN DEFAMING THE MASS OF PROTESTERS.