Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

European shares at record high as cross-Atlantic trade tensions abate

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
European shares at record high as cross-Atlantic trade tensions abate

European shares at record high as cross-Atlantic trade tensions abate

European shares touched a record high on Friday after EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan struck a positive tone on talks with Washington, soothing some concerns over a possible escalation in trade tensions between the cross-Atlantic allies.

Francis Maguire reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

European shares at record high as cross-Atlantic trade tensions abate

European shares hit a record high on Friday (January 17).

Investors cheered by positive talks between the EU and U.S. EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said he had a good exchange of views with U.S. Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer in Washington.

The meeting is a step forward on long-standing issues like the French digital tax and aircraft subsidies.

Cazenove Capital Global Economist Janet Mui: (SOUNDBITE) (English) CAZENOVE CAPITAL GLOBAL ECONOMIST, JANET MUI, SAYING: "We're having an election year this year.

We think that President Trump is very unlikely to reignite any global trade tension that would include the EU.

So, I mean, there's always a risk but we think that further escalation of trade tension between the EU and U.S. is very unlikely." The pan European STOXX 600 rose almost 1% to a record high of 423.80.

EU and U.S. talks and hopes of higher demand from China in 2020 excited markets.

The trade sensitive miners index was the best performer of the day.

The world's largest miner BHP Group - a major Chinese supplier - rose 1.2%.

German stocks were also up 0.7%.

Germany's export-reliant economy would gain from any easing trade tensions.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk UPDATE 2-European shares drop from record high on threat of U.S. auto tariffs https://t.co/vHOPCjEBpG 2 hours ago

VanDanylo52

Dan Van On 12.12.19 Britain became a darker place. RT @Labourheartland: Trump on Wednesday threatened to impose high tariffs on imports of cars from the European Union if the bloc doesn’t ag… 2 hours ago

Labourheartland

Labour Heartlands Trump on Wednesday threatened to impose high tariffs on imports of cars from the European Union if the bloc doesn’t… https://t.co/vkiKEjbCot 2 hours ago

DissentW

gab.com/DissentWatch European shares drop from record high on threat of US auto tariffs https://t.co/WBWIlWsJdD 2 hours ago

EINTireNews

EIN Tire News European shares drop from record high on threat of U․S․ auto tariffs https://t.co/Fxwd5Mlj4O 2 hours ago

alghadeertv_eng

Alghadeer English European shares drop from a record high on the threat of #US auto tariffs https://t.co/7B1hrvgg2E https://t.co/32sifN4coz 2 hours ago

jawadsarwary1

jawad sarwary RT @ansardaily: European shares drop from record high on threat of US auto tariffs https://t.co/yXYRYjJWVO 3 hours ago

ansardaily

روزنامه انصار European shares drop from record high on threat of US auto tariffs https://t.co/yXYRYjJWVO 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

European shares dip as investors eye week ahead [Video]European shares dip as investors eye week ahead

European shares retreated on Monday after striking a record closing high in the previous session, as investors paused before launching into a week packed with economic data and the European Central..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published

Stocks shy of record highs as trade fears mount again [Video]Stocks shy of record highs as trade fears mount again

World shares slipped on Friday as a leading index strained for a record high, with nerves gnawing away from Asia to Europe over how, or when, the U.S. and China can agree a truce in their damaging..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.