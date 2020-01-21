Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Copy of: It Took Fortune Feimster 17 Years To Become An Overnight Success

Video Credit: AOL BUILD - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Copy of: It Took Fortune Feimster 17 Years To Become An Overnight Success

Copy of: It Took Fortune Feimster 17 Years To Become An Overnight Success

Fortune Feimster talks about getting rejected from "Saturday Night Live" and the hard lessons she has learned throughout her time in entertainment.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Copy of: It Took Fortune Feimster 17 Years To Become An Overnight Success

- What age did you move to LA?

And could you have imagined just how your career is taking off?

FORTUNE FEIMSTER: Yeah.

I moved there-- 23, and I, you know, worked my way up.

I worked for eight years at comedy not getting paid, not making any money, getting noes constantly.

I tested twice for SNL.

Didn't-- so close.

Didn't get it.

- You don't really get noes there.

They just-- FORTUNE FEIMSTER: They just don't call you back.

You're just like, oh, that's the new cast and I'm not in it.

And yeah, you're just like so close to dreams. You're like, oh, I'm like right there, and then nope.

So you're just getting, you know, constant rejection.

And you're trying to just pay your bills.

That's the goal, you know?

No one's going out there being like, I'm gonna be a movie star.

You're just like, I just want to pay my utility bill.

And you know, what it does, though, is it makes you stronger.

It makes you take the noes and figure out a way around them.

Like, OK, I got a no, and I'm still getting noes constantly.

But you learn to be a little bit more self-reliant.

I started writing more.

I've sold a couple movies, couple TV shows because I realized early on, like, people aren't writing for someone like me.

I got to create it myself.

And it made me, you know, work harder, I guess.

And then I started working-- I think at 31 I started working pretty steady.

"Chelsea Lately" was a big break for me.

And then I, after "Chelsea Lately," started doing a lot more acting.

So what's funny now is that people know me from "The Mindy Project," or "Life in Pieces," or different things, and they don't know I do stand-up.

But that was always-- I mean, I started in improve and stand-up, so this has always been a part of me.

[MUSIC PLAYING]




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fortune Feimster Wants To Be The Representation She Never Had [Video]Fortune Feimster Wants To Be The Representation She Never Had

It's not easy when you don't have someone to look up to. Stand-up comedian Fortune Feimster recounts her time in the industry and explains why she picks projects that make a difference to her.BUILD is..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:43Published

Comedian Fortune Feimster Chats About Her Netflix Comedy Special, 'Sweet and Salty' [Video]Comedian Fortune Feimster Chats About Her Netflix Comedy Special, "Sweet and Salty"

Southern-born comedian, writer and actress Fortune Feimster ("The Mindy Project") is back with her first hour-long Netflix Original comedy special, "Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty." The comedian..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 25:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.