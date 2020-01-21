Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Clinton Criticizes Sanders, Says 'Nobody Wants To Work With Him'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Clinton Criticizes Sanders, Says 'Nobody Wants To Work With Him'

Clinton Criticizes Sanders, Says 'Nobody Wants To Work With Him'

The former secretary of state also criticized "the culture around" Sen.

Bernie Sanders and his campaign.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nobody likes Bernie Sanders, says Hillary Clinton

Washington DC [USA], Jan 22 (ANI): Ahead of the US Presidential Election 2020, Hillary Clinton in a...
Sify - Published Also reported by •SBSIndependentSeattle TimesCBS News


Bernie Sanders Responds to Hillary Clinton Claiming ‘Nobody Likes Him’: ‘On a Good Day, My Wife Likes Me’

Bernie Sanders cited a testimonial from his wife when asked about Hillary Clinton’s comments that...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

screaminkid

🔥💧screaminkid Er I think Thats YOU no one likes or Trusts Hillary! Hillary Clinton says 'nobody likes' Bernie Sanders and critic… https://t.co/EbKupaubbN 1 hour ago

cwharlow

pumpernickel bear RT @ethicalpsycholo: HRC says millions of progressives are 'nobody': Hillary Clinton says 'nobody likes' Bernie Sanders and criticizes 'c… 2 hours ago

mckeonmk

mckeonm Hillary Clinton says 'nobody likes' Bernie Sanders and criticizes 'culture around' him https://t.co/7hg37MY06X 6 hours ago

ethicalpsycholo

Stephen Soldz HRC says millions of progressives are 'nobody': Hillary Clinton says 'nobody likes' Bernie Sanders and criticizes… https://t.co/EYapJWPETV 6 hours ago

Daniel_Breer_13

Daniel Breer-News RT @NewsHour: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.” — Hillary Clinton criticizes former presidential riv… 6 hours ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.” — Hillary Clinton criticizes former presid… https://t.co/3OmmjrcH54 8 hours ago

padenpur

Denise Pursifull 🌊 🌊🌊🌊 RT @Bill_Maxwell_: Feel the Bern indeed. Hillary says Bernie is a fraud who clashes with nearly everyone, and gets nothing done. https://t… 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders [Video]'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders

Hillary Clinton criticized the campaign of her former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders in a new documentary in which she says he was an ineffective U.S. senator who accomplished little..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Hillary Clinton Says 'Nobody Likes' Bernie Sanders, Won't Endorse Him [Video]Hillary Clinton Says 'Nobody Likes' Bernie Sanders, Won't Endorse Him

Hillary Clinton Says 'Nobody Likes' Bernie Sanders, Won't Endorse Him The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate makes the comments in an upcoming Hulu documentary series, 'Hillary.' Hillary..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.