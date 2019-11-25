Michael Griffiths is 'head over heels' in love

Michael Griffiths is "head over heels" about his girlfriend Ellie Brown, after they met filming MTV's 'Ex On The Beach'.



Tweets about this Goss.ie Michael Griffiths ‘head over heels’ for former Love Island star https://t.co/FxZYgaWjbt https://t.co/azTRJSOHtS 56 minutes ago 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵'𝘴 𝘀𝗶𝗿 𝘨𝘸𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘺𝘰𝘶 michael griffiths: i'm head over heels for ellie brown ellie brown: https://t.co/1drZn7CGzs 2 hours ago SPIN 1038 'I'm head over heels and I'm not letting her go.' #ExOnTheBeach https://t.co/onf8dVKTQN 3 hours ago SPIN South West Michael Griffiths Says He's 'Head Over Heels' For Girlfriend Ellie Brown #LoveIsland >>>> https://t.co/HFx9kut9jo https://t.co/199kPnLQsA 7 hours ago OK! Magazine "I'm head over heels and I'm not letting go" ❤️ https://t.co/oE5MQoBxdA 8 hours ago Shootersyk"DamyEku" Love Island's Michael Griffiths admits he's 'head over heels' for Ellie Brown https://t.co/zWILw58sFu via @MetroUK 8 hours ago Goss.ie Michael Griffiths ‘head over heels’ for former Love Island star https://t.co/FxZYgbdUA3 https://t.co/ugTDILH321 8 hours ago NewsfeedsMedia Love Island’s Michael Griffiths admits he’s ‘head over heels’ for Ellie Brown after meeting on Ex On The Beach https://t.co/CBAWW4JsT7 9 hours ago