1/20/20 SCORES: Battle of Warriors ends in tie; MVCC men and women top Fulton-Montgomery

Combine two of the top teams in the state on the ice in boys ice hockey?

An all-local battle of the warriors of course!

Whitesboro - ranked fourth coming into this week - they sit atop the division.

Clinton is in a three- way tie for third.

Whitesboro won 4-3 in the last head-to-head.

--- late first period - clinton is on top by one.

Troy chamberlain with his stick down in the slot finds it and sends it to the back of the net.

Power play goal ties things up at one.

--- just over a minute later - whitesboro finds themselves man down but it's noah scranton winning the foot race and setting himself up on a breakaway - showing off the hands for the shorthanded goal and the home warriors now leapfrog and lead 2-1.

--- second period - less than three minutes in - josh doris dropping the shoulder and powering his way to the cage.

He will not be denied - slides it five hole and we're back knotted up at two.

--- from there - the goalies stood tall.

Ethan carr off the takeaway - all alone but he is stopped by cameron manley - coming out to play the angles and shut it down.

--- in the third - big chance here as james kraeger splits the 'd' but dan frank coming up big for clinton closes up the five-hole.

Neither team would take the edge in regulation.