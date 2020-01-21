Sydney CALLS OUT Alayah & Peter Goes Home: The Bachelor Week 3 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹

Pilot Peter Weber continues his journey on The Bachelor, and we're here to talk about his date with Victoria P, the Alayah vs Sydney drama, and everything else that happened in episode 3!

On The Bach Chat, we give out roses to all our favorite and memorable episode moments, such as group date roses, 1 on 1 date roses, cocktail party roses, as well as to our frontrunners!

We'll also be giving a black rose, aka the death rose, to the contestant(s) we think should go home next week.

Did you watch yesterday's episode?

Make sure to comment below and let us know who YOU would give your roses to!

Watch last week's episode of The Bach Chat here if you missed it: https://youtu.be/z3Jwoic2RPY