Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sydney CALLS OUT Alayah & Peter Goes Home: The Bachelor Week 3 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 18:15s - Published < > Embed
Sydney CALLS OUT Alayah & Peter Goes Home: The Bachelor Week 3 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹

Sydney CALLS OUT Alayah & Peter Goes Home: The Bachelor Week 3 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹

Pilot Peter Weber continues his journey on The Bachelor, and we're here to talk about his date with Victoria P, the Alayah vs Sydney drama, and everything else that happened in episode 3!

On The Bach Chat, we give out roses to all our favorite and memorable episode moments, such as group date roses, 1 on 1 date roses, cocktail party roses, as well as to our frontrunners!

We'll also be giving a black rose, aka the death rose, to the contestant(s) we think should go home next week.

Did you watch yesterday's episode?

Make sure to comment below and let us know who YOU would give your roses to!

Watch last week's episode of The Bach Chat here if you missed it: https://youtu.be/z3Jwoic2RPY
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sydney CALLS OUT Alayah & Peter Goes Home: The Bachelor Week 3 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹

Pilot Peter Weber continues his journey on The Bachelor, and we're here to talk about his date with Victoria P, the Alayah vs Sydney drama, and everything else that happened in episode 3!

On The Bach Chat, we give out roses to all our favorite and memorable episode moments, such as group date roses, 1 on 1 date roses, cocktail party roses, as well as to our frontrunners!

We'll also be giving a black rose, aka the death rose, to the contestant(s) we think should go home next week.

Did you watch yesterday's episode?

Make sure to comment below and let us know who YOU would give your roses to!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

GMA

Good Morning America Did you catch last night's dramatic episode of @BachelorABC? https://t.co/bm4Ncjmpid 1 day ago

trlr916

Tanya Larson 'The Bachelor' recap: Sydney calls out Alayah in front of Peter, leading to a shocking elimination - ABC News -… https://t.co/8Xs5Znk7lf 1 day ago

ABCAirPower

ABC Air Power The Bachelor recap: Sydney calls out Alayah in front of Peter, leading to a shocking elimination 2 days ago

aneyafernando

Aneya Fernando When Peter calls out Sydney and makes her confront Alayah in front of the group #TheBachelor https://t.co/TOiK775XpL 2 days ago

notcolinhanks

what would john cena do Peter: calls out Sydney, embarrasses her, makes her confront alayah, then gives her the rose after like being a total***lmao!!!!!!?!! 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alayah and Sydney Drama Dominates The Third “Bachelor” Episode [Video]Alayah and Sydney Drama Dominates The Third “Bachelor” Episode

The hosts of “Here to Make Friends” are spilling what you need to know. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley (filling in for Claire Fallon this season) recapped the emotional third episode of Pilot..

Credit: Here To Make Friends     Duration: 08:02Published

Peter Asks Alayah If She Wanted to Lie to the Producers [Video]Peter Asks Alayah If She Wanted to Lie to the Producers

After hearing that Alayah told Victoria not to tell the producers they knew each other while they were being cast for the show, Peter confronts Alayah about the allegations. In light of some more women..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.