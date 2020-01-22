Global  

BD Wong & Lori Tan Chinn Chat About The New Comedy Central Series, "Awkwafina is Nora From Queens"

Creator, writer and Golden Globe winner Awkwafina ("The Farewell," "Crazy Rich Asians") stars in "Awkwafina is Nora From Queens," the half-hour scripted comedy inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, NY.

Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

