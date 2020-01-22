Global  

Impeachment Trial: House Managers Make Preliminary Remarks

Impeachment Trial: House Managers Make Preliminary Remarks

Impeachment Trial: House Managers Make Preliminary Remarks

The debate over witnesses goes on and the negotiations continue, but Wednesday, it was the Democrats making their case; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
