U.S. airlines may no longer accept emotional support animals
A new proposal by the U.S. Department of Transportation would no longer require airlines to accept emotional support animals.

U.S. airlines may no longer accept emotional support animals IT'S A CLOSE COMPANION FORSOME AIR TRAVELERS AND A CAUSEOF CONCERN FOR OTHERS. TODAYWE ARE LEARNING THE U.S.DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATIONWANTS TO TIGHTEN RULES FORPASSENGERS WITH SERVICEANIMALS.THIS WAS A TOPIC THATGOT A LOT OF US TALKING INNEWSROOM AND WE WANTED TODISCUSS THE PROPOSED RULECHANGE WITH CONSUMERINVESTIGATOR KRISTIN BRYNE.KRISTIN IS THIS ABOUT WHAT ISAN EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMAL?I think each case isindividual naturally I want tobe my dog and I will pay foritI do understand thesentiments of leaving it up toairlines to limiting itbecause a lot of people dobring different types ofanimals on board sometimes itinterrupts people's flightsthey can become a nuisance onairplaneBy The Numbers: SouthwestAirlines 190,000 emotionalsupport animals per year.American Airlines 155,790emotional support animals in2017,United Airlines carried76,000 comfort animals in 2017."The days of Noah's Ark in theair are hopefully coming to anend" Sara Nelson, president ofthe Association of Flight







