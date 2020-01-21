Global  

U.S. airlines may no longer accept emotional support animals

A new proposal by the U.S. Department of Transportation would no longer require airlines to accept emotional support animals.
IT'S A CLOSE COMPANION FORSOME AIR TRAVELERS AND A CAUSEOF CONCERN FOR OTHERS.

TODAYWE ARE LEARNING THE U.S.DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATIONWANTS TO TIGHTEN RULES FORPASSENGERS WITH SERVICEANIMALS.THIS WAS A TOPIC THATGOT A LOT OF US TALKING INNEWSROOM AND WE WANTED TODISCUSS THE PROPOSED RULECHANGE WITH CONSUMERINVESTIGATOR KRISTIN BRYNE.KRISTIN IS THIS ABOUT WHAT ISAN EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMAL?I think each case isindividual naturally I want tobe my dog and I will pay foritI do understand thesentiments of leaving it up toairlines to limiting itbecause a lot of people dobring different types ofanimals on board sometimes itinterrupts people's flightsthey can become a nuisance onairplaneBy The Numbers: SouthwestAirlines 190,000 emotionalsupport animals per year.American Airlines 155,790emotional support animals in2017,United Airlines carried76,000 comfort animals in 2017."The days of Noah's Ark in theair are hopefully coming to anend" Sara Nelson, president ofthe Association of Flight



Airlines wouldn't have to accept emotional support animals under proposed rule

Under a proposed federal rule, airlines would no longer be required to accept emotional support...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Department of Transportation proposes ban on emotional support animals on planes

Airlines would no longer be required to accommodate travelers who want to fly with emotional support...
Seattle Times - Published


AllAboutThe216

🤡Growing Pains🤡 RT @clevelanddotcom: Under a proposed federal rule, airlines would no longer be required to accept emotional support animals and would excl… 12 minutes ago

clevelanddotcom

clevelanddotcom Under a proposed federal rule, airlines would no longer be required to accept emotional support animals and would e… https://t.co/LhEfEFhVkb 14 minutes ago

Jonesls

Linda Jones RT @usatodaytravel: JUST IN: Under a proposed federal rule, airlines would no longer be required to accept emotional support animals and wo… 21 minutes ago

Griega3

A.R Bell RT @10News: U.S. airlines may no longer accept emotional support animals under new proposal https://t.co/pbNG6rDxMx 26 minutes ago

YourMileageVary

YourMileageMayVary Airlines would no longer be required to accept emotional support animals under a new proposal the U.S. Department o… https://t.co/HyrpPb09jj 30 minutes ago

bridge1013

Bridge CalendoSpaeth RT @USATODAY: Under a proposed federal rule, airlines would no longer be required to accept emotional support animals and would exclude ani… 49 minutes ago

iracronin

Ira Cronin RT @DenverChannel: Under a new proposal from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, airlines would no longer be required to accept emotional sup… 1 hour ago

KRIS6News

KRIS 6 News A new US DoT proposal would make flying with an emotional-support kangaroo a thing passengers can't do. https://t.co/Grgw73yCoy 2 hours ago


Emotional Support Animals on Planes Debate Causes Dept. of Transportation To Ask For Feedback [Video]Emotional Support Animals on Planes Debate Causes Dept. of Transportation To Ask For Feedback

Under a newly proposed rule, airlines would not have to accept emotional support animals. The Department of Transportation is asking for public feedback on the proposed policy. Veuer’s TC Newman has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published

Bow-tie wearing rabbit flies business-class to Japan [Video]Bow-tie wearing rabbit flies business-class to Japan

JAPAN — A bunny with some pretty incredible fashion sense named Coco lives better than you do. Photos recently went viral of the bowtie-wearing rabbit flying business class from San Francisco to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published

