Ukraine aid is not Trump's 'money': Schiff

Ukraine aid is not Trump's 'money': Schiff

Ukraine aid is not Trump's 'money': Schiff

The lead Democratic prosecutor, Representative Adam Schiff, on Wednesday in the U.S. Senate referenced comments by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about President Trump with Schiff saying that Ukraine aid is not Trump&apos;s money, but &quot;the American people&apos;s money for their defense.&quot;
Recent related videos from verified sources

Watchdog Report Says Delaying Ukraine Aid Violated The Law [Video]Watchdog Report Says Delaying Ukraine Aid Violated The Law

A new report from the Government Accountability Office says the Trump administration didn&apos;t have a legal reason to delay the Ukrainian security aid.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

Trump's 'abuse of his power has left us no choice' -Schiff [Video]Trump's 'abuse of his power has left us no choice' -Schiff

U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump &quot;solicited a foreign nation, Ukraine, to publicly announce investigations into his..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:22Published

