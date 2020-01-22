Global  

Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos

US President Trump's impeachment trial overshadows trade at World Economic Forum on last day of his attendance.
Impeachment Trial: Live Updates of Opening Arguments

Trump hurled insults at House Democrats from Davos as the impeachment managers prepared to lay out...
NYTimes.com - Published


Trump Slams Impeachment During Davos Press Conference [Video]Trump Slams Impeachment During Davos Press Conference

During an impromptu news conference before his departure from Davos Wednesday, President Trump lashed out at Democrats over the trial.

